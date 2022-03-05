Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Decreases By 51.1%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:CXE remained flat at $$4.58 on Friday. 168,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

