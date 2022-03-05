Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Decreases By 51.1%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:CXE remained flat at $$4.58 on Friday. 168,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
