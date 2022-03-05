Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Increases By 91.3%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,725,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,361.3 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.