Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Increases By 91.3%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,725,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,361.3 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
