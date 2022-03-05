Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Grows By 157.5%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBAS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Location Based Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

