Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Grows By 157.5%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBAS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Location Based Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Location Based Technologies
