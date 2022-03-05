Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Declines By 60.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

