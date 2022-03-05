Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Drops By 59.1%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 48,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,678. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

