Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expands By 100.2%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the January 31st total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $50.62. 172,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,534. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

