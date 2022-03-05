Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreases By 50.0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY remained flat at $$25.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

