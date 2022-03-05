Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Rises By 76.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $54.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $813,000.

