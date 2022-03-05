Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Expands By 88.1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

