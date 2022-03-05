Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Grows By 54.7%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,537,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

