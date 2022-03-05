Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 47.9%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 96,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

