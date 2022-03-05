Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 47.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 96,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.