Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Declines By 48.3%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 17,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,554. Crucible Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

