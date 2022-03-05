Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 70.5%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 37,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,667. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.