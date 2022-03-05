Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Grows By 115.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

