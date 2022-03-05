Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Grows By 115.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.