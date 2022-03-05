Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Decreases By 55.8%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 913,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CKHUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 198,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.