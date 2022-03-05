Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 45.4%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 15,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,833. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSUAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.