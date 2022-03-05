Short Interest in Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) Increases By 107.9%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the January 31st total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,519. Boxed has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.
About Boxed
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
