Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expands By 47.4%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 451,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

