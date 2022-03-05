Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Rises By 100.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMOV remained flat at $$18.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

