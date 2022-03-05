Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 55.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.5 days.
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $131.37.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.