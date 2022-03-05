Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 33.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 975,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.