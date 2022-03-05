Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 855 ($11.47) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.97). The company has a market capitalization of £128.45 million and a PE ratio of 49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 902.91.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
