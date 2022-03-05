Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 855 ($11.47) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.97). The company has a market capitalization of £128.45 million and a PE ratio of 49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 902.91.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

