Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

