Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.48

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $16.20. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 10,930 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

