ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

