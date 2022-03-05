ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,129,909 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $15.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.07. 1,387,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

