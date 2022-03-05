Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

