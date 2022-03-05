Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LGSTU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,033. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.