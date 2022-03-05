Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.