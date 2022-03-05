Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.