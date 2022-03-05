Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after acquiring an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $173.40 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.