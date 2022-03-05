Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

