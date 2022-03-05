SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

SEAS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

