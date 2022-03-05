SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.
SEAS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
