SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

