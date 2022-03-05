Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

