ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.28. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Steve Carson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($210,317.99).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

