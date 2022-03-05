Scotiabank Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

