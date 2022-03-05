Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.35

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.35 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 59,654 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.35. The company has a market capitalization of £76.33 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.