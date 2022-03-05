Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.35

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.35 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 59,654 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.35. The company has a market capitalization of £76.33 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

