Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

