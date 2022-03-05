Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

