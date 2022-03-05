Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,088 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HCI Group worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of HCI opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $598.76 million, a P/E ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $139.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.
HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCI Group (HCI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.