Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $59.59 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

