Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 81,100 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

