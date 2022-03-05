Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

