Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 64,804 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bridgetown 2 worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTNB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bridgetown 2 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTNB stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Bridgetown 2 Profile

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

