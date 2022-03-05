Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBOEF remained flat at $$42.95 during trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

