Scala Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,140.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Scala has a market capitalization of $769,208.44 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

