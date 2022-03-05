Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,796 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sasol by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sasol by 34.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 13.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

