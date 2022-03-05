Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of IOT opened at $15.52 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

