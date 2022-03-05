Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.51 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.